LTO-7 to apprehend E-scooters on highways

Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu—The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) is warning the public against using electric scooters on major roads like highways or else they will be apprehended.

LTO-7 director Victor Caindec said this after he observed that more and more people are using electric scooters as a mode of transportation on highways.

“Basta gani nagdagan sa dalan, powered other than human force, it must be registered. So ang scooter, dili pwede sa dalan kay wala may rehistro. Ang ikaduha nga panguta, nganong dili marehistro? Kay wala paman ang guidelines sa registration,” Caindec said.

(As long as it’s running on the road, powered other than human force, it must be registered. So scooters are not allowed on the road since they are not registered. The second question is, why can’t they be registered? Because there aren’t any guidelines for their registration.)

Aside from this, scooters, he said, are only classified as toys.

Caindec also criticized public officials who promote the use of scooters as a means of transportation.

“Ang problema man gud sa naggamit anang scooter mga dagkong opisyal man pod sa siyudad. Kabalo mana sila kinsa sila. Nihangyo raman ko nila nga dili ra sab palabihan ba kay ang isyu modako,” he added.

(The problem is that those using these are top public officials of the city. They know who they are. I am appealing to them not to overdo it because this may become a huge issue.)

Caindec said he urged the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) and the traffic department of different local government units (LGUs) to also reprimand those who are riding E-scooters on highways. /bmjo