Talisay City’s COVID count: No new cases, 6 recoveries for Sept. 21

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A good news for Talisay City residents.

The city did not log any new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Monday, September 21, and instead recorded six recoveries on the same day.

With the addition of six recoveries, the city’s active cases slightly dropped to 41 while its recovery count increased to 812. The city’s total confirmed cases of the infection remained at 948.

However, seven more of its confirmed cases succumbed to the infection bringing its death count to 95 or 8.96 percent.

The City Public Information Office clarified in an advisory it posted Tuesday night, Sept. 22, that the deaths did not happen on the same day.

Delays in its posting resulted from the need for the Department of Health (DOH) to first verify the causes of death.

Meanwhile, a total of 14 barangays in Talisay City continue to have cases of the infection with Lagtang and Lawaan 3 topping the list with six cases each. / dcb