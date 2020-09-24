Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits Surigao del Sur
MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolted Bayabas, Surigao del Sur on Thursday morning, September 24, 2020, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.
The earthquake struck 99 kilometers northeast of the town at 6:19 a.m.
It had a depth of focus of 24 kilometers. Aftershocks are expected.
Phivolcs said it is an aftershock of the magnitude 5.7 earthquake that hit the town on Monday.
