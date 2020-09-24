Central Visayas logs 62 new COVID-19 cases to bring active cases back up to 1,640

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The number of active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Central Visayas, according to data from the regional Department of Health (DOH-7), has gone back up to 1,640 after 62 new cases and 39 additional recoveries were reported on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

According to the DOH-7’s data, the newly detected cases are from Cebu province (28), Cebu City (21), Mandaue City (5), Lapu-Lapu City (1), Bohol (4), and Negros Oriental (3).

The 62 newly confirmed cases are among the 2,587 tests ran in nine accredited COVID-19 laboratories in the region.

The number of active cases per locality is as follows: 395 in Cebu City, 234 in Lapu-Lapu City, 228 in Mandaue City, 151 in Bohol, 582 in Cebu province, and 50 in Negros Oriental.

In the last seven days, or from September 17 to 23, the number of active cases in the region, which is currently under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), went down to as low as 1,521.

Date New Cases New Recoveries Active cases September 17, 2020 101 60 1521 September 18, 2020 86 77 1522 September 19, 2020 154 27 1647 September 20, 2020 54 19 1680 September 21, 2020 37 118 1597 September 22, 2020 60 41 1616 September 23, 2020 62 39 1640 TOTAL 554 381

Meanwhile, the 39 additional recoveries that the health department reported is from Cebu province (17), Lapu-Lapu City (14), Cebu City (6), and Mandaue City (2).

The new recoveries bring the cumulative total number of recoveries in Central Visayas to 17,682, or 85.95 percent of the 20,571 total number of cases logged in the region since the onset of the outbreak last March.

LGU count

Mandaue City, in its own city-wide case update, reported five new confirmed cases and two new recoveries on Wednesday.

In the case update, Mandaue City declared a total of 172 active COVID-19 cases out of its 2,272 total confirmed cases. It also reported a total of 1,965 recoveries and 135 deaths.