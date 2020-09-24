Mandani Bay plants 36,000 mangroves in Carcar

Extending its sustainability efforts to the grassroots level, Mandani Bay developer HTLand, Inc. planted approximately 36,000 mangrove propagules in Bolinawan, Carcar City, Cebu.

In partnership with the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) Argao, Local Government Unit of Barangay Bolinawan, and People’s Organization (PO) – Dunggoan Bolinawan Mangrove Seashore Association Inc. (DUBOLMASAI), several mangrove planting sessions were held between August 24 and September 7, 2020.









“This mangrove planting activity is one of the many ways Mandani Bay is taking care of the environment by involving our partners in the communities in our sustainability efforts,” said Gilbert Ang, HTLand Project Director.

True to its passion for the environment, HTLand pushes for sustainable designs through its flagship project Mandani Bay. Its first residential enclave Mandani Bay Suites has received a 4-star Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence (BERDE) accreditation from the Philippine Green Building Council (PHILGBC). The BERDE rating tool identifies green building practices that excel above and beyond local environmental regulations and standards.

About Mandani Bay

Developed by HTLand, Inc., a joint venture of Hongkong Land and Taft Properties, Mandani Bay is a world-class 20-hectare waterfront township development with a stunning view of the coast and the encompassing cityscape.

Strategically located along the Mactan Channel in Mandaue City, Mandani Bay sets the bar for a new era of development in the Philippines as it is poised to become the focal lifestyle centre of its area and one of Asia’s key urban landmarks.