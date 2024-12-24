Want to know how carolers do it in Dumaguete City? Read on

CEBU CITY, Philippines— In the Philippines we take a lot of things seriously during the holidays.

From decorating our homes to thinking of how our Christmas gatherings can be one for the books, the Philippines is indeed the best place to celebrate Christmas.

READ MORE:

San Francisco rolls out Pinoy Christmas-themed cable car

Reflecting on the magic of Christmas

Holiday safety tips for a worry-free Christmas

From vanishing ‘belens’ to pop-ups of polar bears—the changing face of Christmas in the Philippines

And this video from a netizen on TikTok is a proof that Filipino carolers don’t play around.

Charity Ates, from Dumaguete City shared on her TikTok account a video of teenagers caroling around their city.

In her TikTok video, you can read the caption, “Maulaw man sab mo hatag og 20 ani uy.”

Which means 20 pesos may not enough for these carolers’ performance.

The video shows a group of teenagers caroling with full production. From a portable speaker with microphone, props and the best part, the dance choreography.

To put the cherry on top, the caroling was opened by Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” song followed by an acapela performance of “Jingle Bells” and a Bisaya Christmas song, “Kasadya Ning Taknaa” and the classic “Joy To The World.”

Charity told CDN Digital that the group suddenly came while they were eating dinner.

Just as when they were about to head out, the group came and entertained them prompting to her take out her phone and record the performance.

“I loved their performance! The carolers were incredibly talented, and their energy was infectious. It was clear everyone in the audience was thoroughly entertained,” she said.

Indeed the holiday season is very much alive in every Filipinos heart.

This makes us very happy that even the younger generations are still making traditions alive in their own fun ways.

Merry Christmas, Siloys!