AJ Queniahan, Sta. Fe: First-time, first runner-up to MUPH Cebu 2025

For first-timers, the world of pageantry can seem intimidating. It’s a stage where confidence meets competition, where one’s strengths are tested against the brightest and most prepared.

Many first-timers face a steep learning climb, often riddled with self-doubt and the pressure to excel. However, for AJ Verzales Queniahan, joining Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2025 was a courageous leap of faith that led her to claim the first runner-up title.

At just 18 years old, AJ, a first-year BS Tourism Management student at Indiana Aerospace University, has already embarked on a pageantry journey that goes beyond the allure of the stage. Her vision is focused not only on personal growth but also on using her platform to inspire others.

In an interview, AJ shared that the key driving force behind her determination and success is her close-knit family. She said their support has been the bedrock upon which she has built her dreams.

Her parents, who manage a business specializing in food packaging and machinery, have not only instilled in her a strong sense of discipline but have also been her pillars of strength throughout her endeavors. Despite their demanding schedules in running the business, AJ said her parents consistently make time to attend her events, encouraging her every step of the way.

“They’ve been my greatest supporters throughout this journey. From encouraging me to step out of my comfort zone to attending all my events despite their busy schedules, their unwavering support has been my anchor,” AJ said.

AJ Queniahan said that joining Miss Universe Philippines Cebu was a bold decision for her. She mentioned that when she was 14, people had encouraged her to pursue pageantry, but she was hesitant at that time.

She confessed that she had always been a shy person, preferring to stay in the background. However, as time passed, she realized she wanted something new and challenging. She decided to take a leap of faith, telling her handler that she was ready to step out of her comfort zone.

“One day, I realized I wanted something new, something big. I told my handler, ‘I’m ready to step out of my comfort zone.’ And here I am now, ending the year with something truly monumental,” AJ said.

She recalled how her preparation for the competition was rigorous. She said she felt overwhelmed with emotion the moment she was officially announced as a candidate. She faced criticism from some who told her, “You’re nothing” or “You’re still a baby.”

Despite these doubts, AJ said her parents and mentors continued to believe in her, even when she struggled to believe in herself.

“The moment I was officially announced as a candidate, I was overwhelmed with emotion. I’d hear people say, ‘You’re nothing,’ or ‘You’re still a baby.’ But my parents and mentors believed in me, even when I doubted myself,” AJ said.

AJ also revealed that her physical transformation was remarkable. She shared that within one month, she lost 10 kilograms, going from 65 kilograms during the press presentation to 55 kilograms. Her diet was strict, consisting mostly of boiled eggs. While it was tough, she acknowledged that it was necessary to build the confidence she needed on stage.

She admitted that the journey was equally challenging, as there were days when she wanted to quit. However, she pushed through, showing up for training and motivating herself to do better.

As the youngest contestant, AJ Queniahan faced unique challenges. She was often called the “baby” of the group, which, while endearing, also brought pressure to prove herself.

“While it was sweet, it also meant that some people didn’t see me as strong enough to compete at the same level as the others. It felt like there was a constant pressure to prove myself,” she shared.

“I took inspiration from this season’s theme, the gumamela—a flower that blooms beautifully over time. Just like that flower, I am blossoming into a strong and confident woman. I wanted to prove that age is just a number, and even at a young age, we can achieve our dreams and stand tall, no matter what others may think,” she added.

When she was announced as the first runner-up during the coronation, AJ recounted feeling overwhelmed with emotion, sharing that she and Ate Gabbi were both in tears. AJ had only hoped to make it to the Top 10, but she said that God gave her more than she ever imagined.

“At that moment, all I could think about was how grateful I was to everyone who believed in me—my family, my mentors, and all the people who supported me along the way. It was a dream come true, and I felt so blessed to have made it this far,” AJ said.

Her hometown of Santa Fe also played a significant role in her journey. AJ shared that 60 Santa Fehanons were there cheering her on during coronation night. Their energy was contagious, and she carried that support with her throughout every moment of the competition.

AJ expressed how proud she was to represent Santa Fe and how grateful she was for their unwavering support.

“Every time I stepped on stage, I felt like I was representing not just myself, but my whole town. Their energy was contagious, and I carried that with me every moment of the competition. I’m proud to be from Santa Fe, and I’m grateful for everything they’ve done to lift me,” she said.

As a beauty queen, AJ Queniahan hopes to inspire young women. She urged them to “never underestimate the power of believing in yourself.”

According to her, it’s not about perfection; it’s about embracing your unique strengths and stepping out of your comfort zone. With hard work, perseverance, and faith, she believes anyone can achieve anything.

“I want them to understand that true beauty comes from within—from confidence, kindness, and the courage to pursue your dreams, no matter how big they seem. I hope to inspire young women to always trust in their potential, be unapologetically themselves, and know that their dreams are valid, no matter their age or background,” she said.

Looking ahead, AJ is focused on launching her advocacy organization, “The Children of Light to the Universe,” which supports children’s education. She emphasized that this cause is not just a pageant initiative but something close to her heart. “I want to use my platform to amplify their voices and make a tangible difference in their lives,” she said.

While AJ Queniahan remains open to joining more pageants, her ultimate goal is clear: “I’ll stay focused on uplifting and empowering those in need, especially children. This journey is just the beginning.”