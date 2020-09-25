Exclude convicted Filipino drug dealers in Mideast from prisoner swap — DFA chief

“I smell a local connection to the local drug trade. Sorry. No mercy,” he said in another tweet.

Recently, 95 Filipinos detained in the United Arab Emirates for various offenses were reportedly released in exchange for two Emiratis pardoned by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Department of Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete did not detail for which offenses the Filipinos had been held. Perete said the two Emiratis were freed under a “prisoner swap” agreement.