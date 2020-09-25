Bike lane impact on roads being studied –Labella

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The impact of the bike lanes to the usual traffic flow is being carefully studied by the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO). That is why the implementation is done in phases.

This was the statement of Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella as the CCTO has begun to paint the bike lanes along V. Rama Street, B. Rodriguez Street, and General Maxilom Avenue on September 24, 2020.

In a phone conference, Labella said that the Bike Lane ad hoc committee would ensure that when bike lanes would already be functional in these three streets, data would be gathered as to its impact to the overall traffic.

“That is why we have a pilot area because we want to study how the bike lanes will affect traffic,” said the mayor.

The study will provide time for the city to tweak the plans for the bike lanes adjusting to certain areas where traffic jams may be more frequent.

He also noted that under the status quo, since no jeepney had been plying the roads yet, the full impact of the bike lanes might not yet be felt.

Still, he assured the public that the bike lanes would not hamper the usual traffic flow and would instead complement it by providing a dedicated and safe lane for the bikes.

“It’s still in its experimental stage. We will take the advice and recommendations of the experts, but we need to do the experiment before we can evaluate,” he added.

The CCTO already said in previous statements that the completion of the bike lanes might take time as the traffic paint used for the lanes were not always readily available.

The city government promised that the bike lanes would be completed within the year.

Meanwhile, the mayor ordered the CCTO to apprehend any vehicles trying to use the bike lanes. If other vehicles like motorcycles would use the bike lane, they might be cited for violating traffic regulations. /dbs