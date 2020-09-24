Cebu City starts painting bike lanes green

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) started painting bike lanes here green, a move that is expected to benefit bikers who use their two-wheeled non-motorized vehicles to travel around the city.

This has been a long-standing promise of the Cebu City government when it saw a rapid rise in the use of the bicycles due to the lack of public transport while under the community quarantine.

On Thursday dawn, September 24, 2020, the CCTO begun painting bike lanes along V. Rama Street green, separated from the regular vehicle lanes by a white line.

In the photos posted by the CCTO, the personnel worked within the curfew hours to avoid disrupting traffic as V. Rama Street is one of the busiest streets in the city.

The bike lane implementation will start with the downtown area, where a complete loop will be established.

Read: Bike lane’s route in Cebu City goes on a ‘loop’

The first phase would begin from Barangay Labangon, Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe, going to Fuente Osmeña Circle, then to the old Mango Avenue (General Maxilom Avenue), going to the Cebu Business Park, proceeding to a portion of Mabolo, going back to Imus Avenue, M.J. Cuenco Avenue, passing through Sto. Niño and Plaza Independencia, and connect back to Banawa.

This will be the main line of the bike lane that would be established first as the roads are wide enough to accommodate the lanes.

These areas are also where most of the traffic is directed and the bike lanes would provide a safer portion of the road for the bikers to use.

The next phase would include a bike lane to Barangay Lahug and Barangay Talamban in the north, while extending to the main road, the Natalio Bacalso Highway, for the south.

The last phase would be the South Road Properties (SRP), which can be tricky as this main highway of Metro Cebu accommodates larger vehicles.

/bmjo