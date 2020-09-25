CCPO, BJMP to tackle reports of middlemen-inmates of drug traders in the city

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The chief of the Cebu City Police Office will discuss measures with jail officials to address allegations of inmates still “running” the illegal drug trade inside their jail cells or being the contacts or middlemen of illegal drug traders disposing illegal drugs in the city.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, CCPO chief, said he would schedule a meeting the officials of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology to discuss ways to address these alleged contacts of illegal drug traders inside the city jail.

Ligan planned the meeting after a series of buy-bust operations this week led to the arrest of allegedly new recruits of Rustico Ygot drug group, who revealed that their contacts remain inside the city jails.

There is no specific date yet for the meeting next week but Ligan said that one of the main points to be discussed would be about how they would find out who these individuals were, who were being pointed as the contacts of those who were being tasked to dispose the illegal drugs.

“Daghan nga mga information nga ang transaction is still from the inside. We will talk (about) how to address that concern. Apparently naa gyud chance nga ang naa sa sulod magamit and makatawag gamit ang telepono,” said Ligan.

(There are a lot of information saying that the transaction is still from the inside. We will talk about how to address that concern. Apparently, there is a chance that those inside the jails can still use or call from a telephone or cellphone.)

Ligan said that now would be the time to come up with plans that would cut off this kind of modus used by illegal drug groups to manipulate movements and transactions of illegal drugs.

“Para mapahimangno namo sa city jail kung kinsa ning mga tawhana nga maoy maka transact,” said Ligan.

(This is also to warn city jail officials who these persons who could transact inside the jails)./dbs