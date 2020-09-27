Ex-inmate or PDL in Naga tests positive for COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A former person deprived of liberty (PDL) in the city of Naga has tested positive for the coronavirus disease while undergoing quarantine after his release from the BJMP-run penitentiary in the southern Cebu town.

The patient, a 60-year-old man, was recently released from the city jail and was made to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine in the city-managed facility in Barangay Inoburan along with other newly-released PDLs.

According to the City of Naga’s case bulletin, the patient experienced diarrhea on September 18 and an itchy throat on September 22. He was swabbed on September 25 and the result of his PCR test returned positive. He is the city’s Patient No. 225.

The patient has been transferred to the city’s isolation facility in Barangay South Poblacion on Saturday evening, September 26.

The city has identified five other PDLs from the city jail as Patient No. 225’s first-generation close contacts. The five PDLs have also been transferred to the quarantine facility.

As of the September 27 case bulletin of the city, there is no active COVID-19 case inside the Naga City Jail that is run by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.

Meanwhile, the city also reported one new recovery among its previously confirmed cases. The newly-recovered individual is the city’s Patient No. 205, a 42-year-old woman from Barangay Colon.

The city said Patient 205 was already considered recovered based on her rapid test result and the assessment of the city health doctors. She has also completed the 14-day mandatory quarantine. /dbs