347 MGCQ violators around Cebu in a week – CPPO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For this week, a total of 347 modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) protocol violators were apprehended by the the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO).

In an interview with reporters this afternoon, September 27, 2020, Police Colonel Aladdin Collado, new director of CPPO, said that the violators slightly increased as they tightened security measures and implementation of health protocols after noticing that people went home to provinces during the weekends.

“Meron tayong total of 347 violators including rescued, para doon sa underage, at yung mga fined and warned. Ang 347 for a week alone lang ito, (this week),” said Collado.

(We have 347 violators including rescued for those who are underage and there are those fined and warned. The 347 are only for the week.)

According to Collado, he has tasked his station commanders to intensify their regular inspections of the different resorts and tourist areas and other facilities to make sure that the minimum health standard protocols are being followed.

This, as they noticed that more people had been going home in the provinces recently.

“Napansin namin din na during weekend nag-uuwian yung mga tao. Yung iba pumupunta sa mga resorts at activity area. So I directed the chief of police to conduct facility inspection. This is also a way of telling sa mga kababayan natin na we have to comply with the prescribed minimum health protocols and social distancing and others,” said Collado.

(We noticed that people go home to the provinces during the weekend. Other go to resorts and activity areas. So I directed the chief of police to conduct facility inspection. This is also a way of telling our fellow countrymen that we have to comply with the prescribed minimum health protocols and social distancing and others.)

As of this time, Collado said they were specifically closely monitoring the areas of Balamban and Barangay Manipis in Talisay City.

He said that based on assessment, these were the areas with the most number of visitors during the weekends.

Collado said that he had also tasked the assigned chiefs of these areas to meet with stakeholders to remind them of the protocols to follow as more people go out of their residences especially on weekends./dbs