Newborn baby left inside market in Barili, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Barili policemen are currently looking for the person or persons responsible for leaving a newborn baby boy inside the public market in Barangay Poblacion, Barili town, southwestern Cebu last September 26, 2020.

Police Corporal Shiela Patatag of the Barili Police Station told CDN Digital on Monday, September 28, that they are currently checking footage of closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area near the market to try and see of they can find and indentify the person or persons who left the baby in one of the tables inside the market.

Patatag said that once the person/persons will be identified and caught, and they are found to be in the right mind and capable of taking care of the baby, they will be charged for child abandonment.

The baby was found wrapped in a black jacket and placed in one of the tables inside the market when found by one of the market stall owners.

Patatag said that no one was able to notice someone who passed by the area before the baby was found.

As of this posting, the baby is being taken care of by the Department of Social Welfare Development (DSWD) in Cebu City while investigation is still ongoing.

/bmjo