Moroccan national offers free food for the poor in Sibulan, NegOr

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A Moroccan national is spreading some positive vibes by offering free food to those who can’t afford to buy some in Sibulan town in Negros Oriental.

Nawfal Chajia, 33, who is now based in Negros Oriental and married to a Filipina, posted photos of his budding food stall business, Baba Rony.

What caught attention online was his post shared on September 22, 2020 that showed a sign that reads, “PALIHOG KUNG WALA KAY KWARTA DUOL SA CASHIER PARA HATAGAN KA UG LIBRE NGA PAGKAON.”

(Please, if you don’t have money, approach the cashier so you’d be given free food.)

The post has since been shared 344 times.

“The people don’t have much money to buy their daily needs. And as we open our business, we also want to help in small ways,” Chajia said.

Since they started their food stall business about two weeks ago, Chajia and his team are able to feed seven to ten people for free in a day.

Chajia explained that they have a couple of conditions before they can give a free meal to a person as they need to check if this person really deserves a free meal.

The Moroccan said he hopes that more people can patronize their food stall as this allows them to feed more poor people for free.

