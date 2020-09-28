CebuDoc Group strengthens Wellness Complex – The most trusted, lifelong partner in healthcare

CebuDoc Group has committed to the community to deliver only the excellent healthcare everyone deserves – one which is compassionate, high-quality, innovative, and anchored from respect. This year, CebuDoc Group strengthens its Wellness Complex that is located conveniently at Medical Arts Building 2.

The Wellness Complex houses the CebuDoc Dental Institute, Center for Aesthetics and Laser, and in addition to these brands are the newly launched Center for Digestive Endoscopy and Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.

“Our goal is to introduce to the public that healthcare is also about preserving our wellbeing. Thus, we introduced the Wellness Complex in 2018 intending to holistically provide health and wellness programs accessible to everybody,” said Dr. Potenciano “Yong” S.D Larrazabal, III, CebuDoc Group President and Chairman of the Board.

“And as we gear up to accomplish our plan and strengthen our position in the industry, we will also build a laboratory in the complex very soon. We will also open a new pharmacy and other outpatient services to become a one-stop-shop for health and wellness,” he added.

Hailed as the country’s Most Outstanding Hospital for Level 3 Private, CebuDoc assured the patients with excellent care that will provide their needs and comfort effectively without compromising the efficiency of the procedure.

Healing Lives through Outstanding Patient-Care

CebuDoc Group’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders is managed by top-of-their-field specialists and sub-specialists, each with a specific area of expertise. They offer a range of special services and programs that will help the family cope up with the treatment from pediatrics to adults.

“To serve to our Cebuano Cancer Patients, we ensure a proper or the utmost care that we can offer through the proper handling and safe administration of chemotherapy,” said Dr. Noemi Alsay-Uy, Head of Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders-Adults.

“The new location is strategically located outside the main hospital to separate immunocompromised patients from other patients. We are taking more active measures to protect our patients, as well as our healthcare workers, to ensure the continuity of providing quality services to our patients especially during this unfortunate time of the pandemic,” she added.

At the New Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, they have continuously provided the quality care that patients deserve. The center is patient-centered and has focused on organizing support groups physically and emotionally to help cope up with the fear, feelings, and their journey during the treatment.