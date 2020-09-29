Central Visayas recoveries near 18K

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The number of persons who have recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Central Visayas is now nearing 18,000 with 93 more recoveries logged on Monday, September 28, 2020.

The new recoveries reported by the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) came from Cebu province – 71; Cebu City – 9; Mandaue City – 7; and Lapu-Lapu City – 6.

These new recoveries bring the total COVID-19 recovery count in the region to 17,934, keeping the region’s recovery rate at 86 percent.

The health department has not reported additional recoveries for the provinces of Bohol and Siquijor since September 12 while Mandaue City, in its own case update, reported nine additional recoveries.

The 93 recoveries on Monday is the highest recovery count in the region in the last seven days.

DATE NEW CASES RECOVERIES ACTIVE CASES September 22, 2020 60 41 1616 September 23, 2020 62 39 1640 September 24, 2020 101 85 1650 September 25, 2020 47 60 1633 September 26, 2020 60 18 1,674 September 27, 2020 52 13 1713 September 28, 2020 28 93 1652

Meanwhile, DOH-7 also reported a low in the number of newly detected COVID-19 cases with 28 new cases on Monday. The new cases include 14 from Cebu province, three from Cebu City, two from Lapu-Lapu City, four from Mandaue City, and five from Bohol.

This is the fourth consecutive day that Cebu City logged single-digit additional cases.

Eight additional COVID-19 related deaths were also added to Central Visayas’ death toll on Monday. The newly recorded deaths include four from Lapu-Lapu City, 2 from Cebu province, and two from Mandaue City.

However, the Mandaue City government reported on Monday a total of five COVID-related deaths.

With the updates, the DOH-7’s count of COVID-19 active cases in the region has gone down to 1,652. Of the number, 552 are from Cebu province, 392 are from Cebu City, 248 are from Lapu-Lapu City, 208 are from Mandaue City, 188 are from Bohol, and 64 are from Negros Oriental.

The entire Central Visayas, according to the updated quarantine status announced by President Duterte on Monday night, will continue to be under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) for the entire month of October. / dcb