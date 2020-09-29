PISTON-Cebu continues appeal to allow jeepneys to operate in cities of Cebu and Mandaue

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (PISTON)-Cebu Chapter reiterates their appeal to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)-7 to allow again the operation of traditional jeepneys in Cebu City and Mandaue City.

Greg Perez, PISTON-Cebu Chapter coordinator, told CDN Digital that the agency should consider allowing operation of jeepneys in both cities as drivers and operators who are affected continue to struggle during this time of health crisis due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Earlier, LTFRB-7 regional director Eduardo Montealto Jr. issued a memorandum which still prohibits the operation of jeepneys in Cebu City and Mandaue City.

Jeepneys in other parts of Cebu province have already been allowed to operate, given that they will acquire a special permit from the agency.

“They said they are still studying the routes on where the jeepneys can travel. When will this be done? The drivers and their families are getting hungry because of the days that they haven’t been able to operate,” Perez said in Cebuano.

Perez is appealing to LTFRB-7, and the cities of Cebu and Mandaue, to conduct a dialogue with them so that they can discuss the matter.

PISTON-Cebu Chapter has around 500 members, but because of the pandemic, some of them had to go back to their provinces to look for other means of livelihood.

Perez added that before the pandemic, a jeepney driver can earn P500 to P1,000 a day.

