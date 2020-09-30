Mandaue City COVID recoveries hit 2K, active cases down to 152
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The number of COVID-19 recoveries in Mandaue City has breached the 2,000-mark after the city reported 11 new recoveries from the viral illness on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
The 11 new recoveries are from six non-community and five community infections.
The city distinguishes its coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases between community or those that are in the barangays, and non-community or those that are in establishments that have an internal infection control protocols.
The five recoveries from the community, meanwhile, include two from Barangay Jagobiao, and one each from barangays Labogon, Pagsabungan, and Umapad.
The new recoveries bring the total number of recoveries in the city to 2,008 or 87 percent of its 2,300 confirmed cases.
Meanwhile, the city also logged on Tuesday four new COVID-19 cases. The new infections include two from Barangay Tabok, one from Jagobiao, and one from Pagsabungan.
The youngest of the new cases is a two-year-old boy, MC 2341, from Barangay Tabok while the eldest is a 61-year-old man from Barangay Pagsabungan.
With the new cases and recoveries, the city now has 152 active cases or only six percent of its total active cases. The city also has 140 COVID-19 related deaths. / dcb
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.