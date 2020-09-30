Mandaue City COVID recoveries hit 2K, active cases down to 152

The 11 new recoveries are from six non-community and five community infections.

The city distinguishes its coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases between community or those that are in the barangays, and non-community or those that are in establishments that have an internal infection control protocols.

The five recoveries from the community, meanwhile, include two from Barangay Jagobiao, and one each from barangays Labogon, Pagsabungan, and Umapad.

The new recoveries bring the total number of recoveries in the city to 2,008 or 87 percent of its 2,300 confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, the city also logged on Tuesday four new COVID-19 cases. The new infections include two from Barangay Tabok, one from Jagobiao, and one from Pagsabungan.

The youngest of the new cases is a two-year-old boy, MC 2341, from Barangay Tabok while the eldest is a 61-year-old man from Barangay Pagsabungan.

With the new cases and recoveries, the city now has 152 active cases or only six percent of its total active cases. The city also has 140 COVID-19 related deaths. / dcb