San Fernando to open school for children with ‘special circumstances’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Education has allowed the Municipality of San Fernando in southern Cebu to establish an open and night high school, beginning this school year, for children with “special circumstances.”

In a statement quoted by the municipality’s page, San Fernando Schools District Supervisor Victor Ybañez said the San Fernando Open and Night High School will be an alternative school that will cater to students who are in special circumstances like those who have been out of school and the children in conflict with the law (CICL).

The town’s open and night high school, which will offer the junior high school program, is the 32nd public school in San Fernando, a second income class municipality.

In the permit to establish and open a school signed by Dr. Salustiano Jimenez, regional director of the Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7), the Schools Division Superintendent have been directed to coordinate with the local government unit and the school board for its operational expenditures.

“Henceforth, it is hereby directed that the Schools Division Superintendent shall closely coordinate with the Local Government Unit or Local School Board for the additional cost of that school relative to the hiring of teaching and non-teaching personnel, maintenance and other operating expenses, construct of additional classrooms, procurement of crucial resources and acquisition of instructional materials and equipment,” the permit reads.

While the school has yet to be included in the education department’s Enhanced Basic Education Information System (EBEIS), its operating expenditures will be charged to the LGU and the local school board. / dcb