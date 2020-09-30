Talisay City active cases drops to 19

CEBU CITY, Philippines –The number of active cases of the coronavirus disease in Talisay City has dropped to only 19 as of Monday, September 28.

The city’s Public Information Office (PIO) said that the city logged only one new case on the same day, a 28-year-old female resident of Barangay San Isidro, who was swabbed on September 25 in compliance with her employment requirements.

While the city’s reporting of active cases has started to slow down, the number of recoveries is also increasing.

As of Monday, the city’s recovery count already reached 845 with only 19 of its 959 confirmed cases remaining as active. Its recovery rate is now at 88 percent.

No new deaths were also reported in Talisay City in the past few days keeping its death count at 95 or 9.9 percent of its confirmed cases, PIO said in an advisory tha was posted on its Facebook page Tuesday night, Sept. 29.

The PIO said that the city’s biggest recovery count, reaching a total of 15, was logged on Sunday, Sept. 27.

Meanwhile, only 11 of its 22 barangays continue to have active cases of the infection with Barangay Dumlog on top of the city’s list with a total of five active cases.

Barangays Cansojong, Lagtang, Maghaway, and San Isidro have two active cases each while Barangays Lawaan I, Lawaan III, Mohon, Pooc, San Roque, and Tabunok have one case each. / dcb