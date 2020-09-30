CCTO impounds 837 vehicles in Sept.

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – For the whole month of September, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) issued a total of 18, 007 citation tickets for traffic violations made.

CCTO also impounded a total of 837 vehicles because of the driver’s lack or use of expired registration documents and expired licenses or TOP, for parking on the sidewalks, night illegal parking, and for stopping in no stopping areas, said an advisory that was posted on the office’s Facebook page.

Impounded vehicles include 646 motorcycles, 82 trucks, 88 trailers, 17 tricycles, 2 scooters, an e-bike, and a taxi unit.

CCTO said that the impounded vehicles included the 112 vehicles which they clamped for overnight illegal parking.

Most of the clamped vehicles were parked along T. Padilla St., F. Villa St., and along Xiamen St., L. Tudtud St. and New Era in Barangay Mabolo.