10 private schools in Lapu halt operations, one for good

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- Ten private basic education schools here decided to stop their operations this school year 2020-2021.

This was revealed by Dr. Marcelita Dignos, Assistant Superintendent of the Department of Education (DepEd) Lapu-Lapu City Schools Division.

She said these schools decided to close after the number of enrollees was greatly affected due to the threat of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Dignos added that one of these 10 schools even decided to permanently shut down their operation, while the rest have only implemented a temporary closure.

DepEd Lapu-Lapu City has also observed an increase of their enrollees in public schools compared to last year.

Based on their monitoring, 101,976 students enrolled in public schools this year, while only 9,802 enrolled in private schools. Last year, the agency recorded only 99,053 enrollees in public schools and 24,066 in private schools.

Classes in public schools begin on October 5, 2020.

