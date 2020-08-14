DepEd: Opening of classes in public schools moved to October 5

MANILA, Philippines — The opening of classes in public schools will be moved to October 5, 2020 as approved by President Rodrigo Duterte, the Department of Education (DepEd) announced Friday, August 14, 2020.

“As per the memorandum of the President, he has given approval to the recommendation of DepEd which I repeat, we submitted last August 8. Thus, we will now implement such a decision to defer school opening to October 5,” DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones said in an online briefing.

The opening of classes was initially scheduled on August 24.

Read: Palace: Classes to start on August 24 unless DepEd recommends otherwise