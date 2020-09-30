6 fishermen, including 4 minors from Masbate apprehended for illegal fishing in Daanbantayan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Six fishermen, including four minors, from Esperanza town in Masbate province were apprehended by personnel of Bantay Dagat of Daanbantayan after allegedly engaging in illegal fishing using the Danish seine method in the waters off Carnaza Island on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Police Staff Sergeant Joseph Dela Cerna of the Daanbantayan Municipal Police Station identified the arrested fishermen as Ruel Nasayre, 44; Ramos Becamon, 28; two 17-year-old boys, one 16-year-old, and one 15-year-old.

Dela Cerna said the fishermen are neighbors in their hometowns.

Aside from allegedly using illegal fishing methods, Dela Cerna said the arrested fishermen violated a municipal ordinance for fishing within the municipal waters when their fishing boat is not registered with the town.

The police said the arrested fishermen are currently processing their release after paying the fine of P2,500 each. Their fishing net was also confiscated pursuant to Municipal ordinance no. 98-02.

/bmjo