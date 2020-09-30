DepEd Lapu plans to outsource printing of learning modules

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- The Department of Education (DepEd) Lapu-Lapu City Schools Division plans to outsource the printing of learning modules for school year 2020-2021.

The opening of classes for public schools is scheduled on Monday, October 5, 2020.

According to DepEd Lapu-Lapu City assistant superintendent Dr. Marcelita Dignos, their central office has already allocated P23 million for the printing of learning modules good for 10 weeks.

She said that as of the moment, they are still waiting for the bidding to become successful.

Dignos clarified that they already printed learning modules for the first two weeks of classes.

In fact, at the Lapu-Lapu City Central School in barangay Looc, teachers were already busy distributing the learning modules to parents.

Julie Amarille, a grade 2 teacher, said that they are already distributing learning modules for the second week of classes.

Meanwhile, some parents admitted they still would prefer face-to-face learning if not for the threat of the COVID-19.

Leo Canino, a parent, said he is not in favor of the modular type of learning.

“Para nako lisod gyud. Kay pareha ani, kami nangita, dili mi ka-assist sa among anak,” Canino explained.

