Lapu tricycle, PUV drivers undergo swab testing

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- Tricycle and public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers here flocked to the Hoops Dome in barangay Gun-ob on Wednesday morning, September 30, 2020, to take part in the swab testing for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

According to Grace Carungay, Lapu-Lapu City Epidemiological and Surveillance Unit head, the testing was done in the hopes of bringing back the trust of passengers on the drivers.

“We are doing this so out commuting public will be comfortable,” she said.

The city is targeting to test around 5,000 tricycles and multicab drivers for free.

Aside from this, around 100 drivers of modern jeepneys from the United Drivers and Operators Transport Cooperative (UDOTCO) will also be tested.

The swab testing of drivers will last until October 6.

Ernesto Crujido, a 41-year-old tricycle driver of 17-years, said that he supports the initiative to ensure their safety and that of their passengers.

“Para sa among safety, safety sa among pamilya, ug pasahero,” Crujido said.

(It’s for our safety, the safety of our families and the safety of our passengers.)

After the swab test, drivers are advised to isolate themselves until the results will be released.

While in isolation, Carungay said that she already coordinated with the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) in giving food assistance to the drivers.

Those who will test positive for the virus will automatically be brought to the city’s isolation facility to undergo quarantine procedures.

