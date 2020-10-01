PRC eyes online licensure exams amid COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulatory Commission (PRC) is eyeing the conduct of online licensure exams amid the threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

During the Senate hearing on the budget of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Thursday, PRC chairman Teofilo Pilando Jr. said the commission is eyeing the use of “more technology-based examinations.”

“Yes. we’re thinking of using more technology-based examinations but we are to begin operation for that,” he said when asked if the commission is planning about administering online examinations.

He said the PRC is still preparing for the conduct of online exams and will administer it with smaller board exams first.

“We might be able to start with the smaller boards, which will be more manageable,” he said.

Due to the pandemic, the PRC has rescheduled the conduct of licensure exams to next year.

PRC said it would reset the conduct of the examinations scheduled in October and November this year to 2021, adding that the rise in COVID-19 cases has “resulted in fear and anxiety to the health and safety of all concerned.”

