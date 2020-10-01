Bohol gov, staff go on self-isolation after exposure to COVID-19 patient

TAGBILARAN CITY –– Bohol Gov. Arthur Yap and his staff members have undergone self-isolation after they were exposed to a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

All of them, however, have yet to undergo polymerase chain reaction tests that detect the SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

“I have not felt any symptoms of the virus. Do not believe stories that say we are infected. Everything is fake news,” he said.

Yap said he interacted with a delegate of the Philippine Travel Exchange (PHITEX) 2020 who tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Manila.

But he could not tell yet if he also contracted the virus.

As of Sept. 29, Bohol has 339 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 70 active cases, 261 recoveries, and eight deaths.