In Photos: Cebu City resumes campaign to plant 3M trees in 3 years

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – After months of hiatus as a result of the coronavirus disease pandemic, the Cebu City government resumed on Saturday, October 3, its campaign to plant three million trees in three years.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Edgar Labella said that his administration will push with its campaign “to transform Cebu to become a greener city in the future.”

Labella launched his tree-planting campaign in October 2019, but its implementation was temporarily suspended because of the pandemic.

Read: Labella’s Promise: Cebu City to plant 3M trees to replace 5 trees cut by DENR

On Saturday, personnel of the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) continued with the program’s implementation by planting mangroves at the coastal area of the South Road Properties.

“The River Troopers and Bantay Dagat of our CCENRO are leading this massive planting drive, where they plan to plant at least 3,000 per week starting today (Saturday),” Labella said.

Photos below are courtesy of Edgar Labella: