Medellin COVID cases drop to 17 with no new cases reported in 5 days

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Medellin town in northern Cebu did not log any new cases of the coronavirus disease in the last five days or since September 30, 2020, said Dr. Oliver Gimenez, the Municipal Health Officer.

It instead logged three new coveries this Sunday, October 4, two of whom were from Barangay Poblacion while the third one was from Caputatan Norte, Gimenez said.

These increased to 73 the total recoveries among the town’s 91 confirmed cases. Its active cases dropped to only 17 while its COVID-related deaths remained at one.

A total of 16 of its active cases were from Barangay Poblacion while one was from Panugnawan.

To prevent the further spread of the infection among Poblacion residents, Gimenez said that personnel from their Rural Health Unit conducted recorrida from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 to spread information on the coronavirus disease.

In a Facebook post, Gimenez also asked Poblacion and the rest of the town residents to continue to observe basic health protocols like the wearing of face masks.