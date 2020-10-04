Badian police round up 9 for refusing to disperse from ‘tuba drinking spree’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Badian town in southwestern Cebu rounded up at least nine individuals after they refused to disperse from a tuba (coconut wine in English) drinking spree.

The Badian Police Station, in a statement, said policemen patrolling the area on Saturday, October 3, caught the nine adults engaging in a drinking spree outside their houses in Barangay Basak.

They were identified as Alejandro Quilestino Mabuting, Juan Bueanaflor Jorolan, Mario Otoc Rodemio, Marly Cataytay Tobio, Joey Hipolito Requina Geoman, Vicente Rofina Magallano, Amado Mabuting Sagayno and Marilyn Belandres Villancio.

Police said they initially warned the residents to go back to their respective homes, saying that their drinking session had violated quarantine protocols.

However, when they returned to the same spot a few minutes later, the individuals reportedly defied their orders which led enforcers to bring them to the police station.

“Appropriate charges are being prepared for filing in court,” police said.

Badian is a third class municipality located 104.2 kilometers southwest of Cebu City. /dbs