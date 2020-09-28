10 hurt in Badian road mishap

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A road accident involving three vehicles in Badian on Sunday, September 27, 2020, left ten persons injured, police from the southwestern Cebu town said.

Police Master Sergeant Jonathan Calabroso, the investigator of the case, said that three vehicles involved in the accident that happened at around 3 pm were a Suzuki van-type Multicab, an Isuzu D-Max pickup truck, and a Nissan Navara pickup truck.

The Multicab, which toppled over in the accident, was driven by Domingo Basa Dulayba, 42. The D-Max vehicle was piloted by 27-year-old Ramon Bong Morales while the Navara was being driven by Louwell John Silab Felisario, 24.

Based on the investigation, Calabroso said that the DMax vehicle heading south on the highway hit the Multicab cruising on the northbound lane when the former got hit by the Navarra that was coming out of a street from its right side, heading into the highway.

The impact of the hit on the Navara forced the DMax to swerve to the opposite lane, where it collided with the Multicab that was carrying seven passengers, including two children aged 11 and 15.

Fortunately, all individuals only sustained minor injuries and were released after treatment.

In an interview with Calabroso, he said all the parties involved were able to settle their case and were allowed to return home on Monday dawn, September 28.

Calabroso said that with this accident, they are encouraging the public to practice defensive driving at all times. /bmjo

Read: Sibonga accident: Boy killed; cop, another man injured