Properties worth P4.8M damaged in Sambag 1 fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines -Cebu City fire investigators are yet to determine the cause of the Sunday night fire that killed two individuals and damaged an apartment building located along J. Alcantara Street in Barangay Sambag I.

Quoting the outcome of their initial investigation, Fire Officer 2 (FO2) Fulbert Navarro said that flame started on the structure’s second floor.

He said that retired doctor Glenda Mayol, 80, and her house helper Francisca Fomentera, 71, were trapped inside the second-floor room that they occupied. Both were already dead when brought to a private hospital in Cebu City.

The two victims were found to have died from smoke inhalation, Navarro said.

Damage caused by the fire was pegged at P4.8 million.

The fire was reported at 11:31 p.m. on Sunday and was raised to second alarm seven minutes later. It was finally put out at 12:12 a.m.

Navarro said that the fire also caused minor damages to nearby homes. / dcb