Sambag 1 fire claims 2 lives
CEBU CITY, Philippines- A late-night fire damaged an apartment that was located close to the Sambag 1 barangay hall in Cebu City.
Fire Officer 2 (FO2) Fulbert Navarro said the fire that was reported at around 11:31 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, killed two individuals whom he identified as Dr. Glenda Mayol Neri, 80, and Francisca Fomentera, 71.
The second fire was put out at 12:12 a.m.
