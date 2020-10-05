Out of 682 tricycle, PUV drivers in Lapu-Lapu, only one tests positive for COVID-19

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Only one of the 682 tricycles and Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) drivers who underwent swab testing here last week tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This was divulged by Grace Carungay, City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit head. The testing was done in the hopes of bringing back the trust of passengers on the tricycle and PUV drivers of the city.

Carungay said the tricycle driver who tested positive was already brought to the city’s isolation facility at the Lapu-Lapu City College in Barangay Gun-ob.

Read: Contact tracer in Lapu tests positive for COVID-19

Carungay also said that while the tricycle driver is being quarantined, the city government will provide food assistance to his family.

Extended

Meanwhile, the city will extend the testing for tricycle and PUV drivers until Friday, October 9, 2020, to accommodate more drivers.

The city has earlier scheduled the swab testing of drivers from September 30 to October 7.

Read: Lapu tricycle, PUV drivers undergo swab testing

The population of tricycle drivers in the city is 3,000.

“We’re calling on all the drivers, be it for tricycles, busses, e-jeeps and vans for hire, to come to the Hoops Dome from 10 am to 3 pm everyday,” Carungay said.

Sixto Tumulak, coordinator of the Federation of Lapu-Lapu Tricycle Operator and Driver Association (FELTODA), admitted that some tricycle drivers are afraid to submit themselves for swab testing.

“They are scared. Their usual concern is if they test positive, who will take care of their families?” Tumulak said.

Tumulak also said that starting Monday, October 5, FELTODA will issue stickers to tricycle drivers who test negative for COVID-19 so passengers will be more comfortable with the tricycle they are boarding.

/bmjo