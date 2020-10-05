Contact tracer in Lapu tests positive for COVID-19

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—A contact tracer assigned here tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) over the weekend.

Grace Carungay, City Epidemiological and Surveillance Unit head, said that the contact tracer who tested positive is part of the 300 contact tracers who were hired by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG)-7 to ramp up the contact tracing efforts in the region as it is seen as an effective way of mitigating the spread COVID-19.

“We tested all 300 contact tracers and one of them turned out positive,” Carungay said, adding that the contact tracer who tested positive was asymptomatic.

Currently, the said contact tracer has already been isolated in the city’s isolation facility at the Lapu-Lapu City College in Barangay Gun-ob.

The testing was done last week while the results of the tests of the contact tracers came out on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

/bmjo