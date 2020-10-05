RAFI Promotes Nutrition and Boosting the Immune System in RESTART Webinar Series Episode 8

As we continue to battle COVID-19, our immune system play a vital role serving as the primary defense against viruses and all kinds of illness. The Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. (RAFI) remains steadfast in its mission of promoting improved levels of physical well-being through proper nutrition and boosting the immune system, especially against COVID-19.

Individuals and organizations who wish to participate in the webinar can register at the link posted on RAFI’s Facebook page.

The benefits of good nutrition go beyond weight. Having proper nutrition ensures that our immune system receives the right amount of vitamins and minerals, directs an impact to health and quality of life. While there is no medicine that swiftly improves our system, having a healthy lifestyle is considered the best defense.

On its eighth episode of the RESTART Webinar Series, registered nutritionist-dietician Mark Ong will discuss on the various steps to take to further support the immune system, and learn how to keep them in shape amidst the pandemic.

The webinar is part of the activities organized by the RAFI Eduardo J. Aboitiz Cancer Center (EJACC) in celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Noting that a healthy diet and lifestyle can reduce the risk of cancer, RAFI EJACC will be giving a raffle prize of a free breast cancer screening to one lucky viewer who registers for the webinar, as part of its campaign on early detection.

This episode can be streamed on October 8, 2PM at the RAFI Facebook page and Youtube, and CDN Digital Facebook page.

READ MORE: Keeping your immunity strong amid a pandemic

Individuals and organizations who wish to participate in the webinar can register at the link posted on RAFI’s Facebook page.

ADVERTORIAL