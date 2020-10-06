Talisay City active cases down to 18 on Oct. 4

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Active cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Talisay City dropped to only 18 after the city logged seven more recoveries on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

In a late-night post on Monday, Oct. 5, the Talisay City Public Information Office (PIO) reported that the city’s recoveries now total to 855 or 88.2 percent of its 969 confirmed cases. The city’s death count remains at 96.

The city also logged two new cases on the same day. These come from Barangays Mohon and Lawaan 2.

The patient from Barangay Mohon, PT 907, is a 17-year-old female who recently gave birth. She was swabbed last October 2 as a hospital protocol and her test result showed that she had the infection.

PT 908, who is from Barangay Lawaan 2, was swabbed last October 2 as a work requirement.

Meanwhile, Barangay Dumlog continues to have the most number of active cases with five followed by Barangay Cansojong with three.

Of the city’s 22 barangays, 11 continue to have active cases of the infection. These are Barangays Dumlog, Candulawan, Cansojong, Lagtang, Lawaan 1, Lawaan 2, Lawaan 3, Linao, Mohon, Poblacion, and San Isidro. / dcb