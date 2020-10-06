Cebu port x-ray machine operator robbed, killed

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A man on his way home from work was shot dead by a still unidentified suspect late Monday night, October 5, 2020, in Barangay Calamba, here.

Jimboy Ponce just came from work at the port of Cebu and was headed home to Barangay Labangon when the suspect blocked his way along A. Lopez Street and robbed him of his cellular phone.

Ponce, who was 22 years old, fought to keep his phone but this turned out to be a bad idea as he ended up getting shot on the face by the armed suspect.

Police Colonel Carlo Irisari, chief of the responding San Nicolas Police Station, said that Ponce died from two bullet wounds on his face.

Irisari said they are working to identify the suspect, who witnesses say, fled by foot after robbing and killing Ponce.

Ponce, works as an operator of an x-ray machine at the port of Cebu. He would normally go home to Sitio Bugnay in Barangay Labangon late at night.

Police have yet to determine the model of Ponce’s stolen phone as of this writing.

