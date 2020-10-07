20-year-old Cebuana CEO launches biodegradable phone case collection

Growing up in the age of the internet has made many teenagers young proprietors of startups and online businesses.

But aside from starting a business at a young age, a number of these teen bosses are using their ventures as a platform to bring their mission and advocacies into the limelight.

Nicole Ong Oh, who is from Cebu City, is one of them.

The 20-year-old Ong Oh has always anchored her business on embodying self-expression through her products.

When she started reselling international cosmetic products online back in 2017 when she was 17, she was already fond of collecting phone cases. Little did she know that the process would lead her to start one of the well-known online personalized phone case businesses in the country — The Hub Cebu.

The Hub Cebu is not just your regular online shop where you can get the latest and trendy phone cases for your mobile phone. It is also where you can find cases that you can personalize to express yourself.

Nicole manages her business by herself, from marketing, sales, and procurement. She even handles the graphic designing needs of her business. All this while studying BS Entrepreneurship at the University of San Carlos (USC), where she is now on her third year.

“Ever since I was a kid, I’ve always dreamt of creating my own business and my own brand. And I’ve always like the idea of being able to help others which is why I mainly focus on donating my profits instead of keeping it to myself,” Nicole said.

Nicole shares that as soon as she gets home, her attention is focused on her business while accomplishing her school tasks late in the evening.

Nicole says she has always looked up to her parents. Growing up with business-minded family, Nicole wanted to start her own brand as young as she could remember, inspired by her mother’s strength and her father’s dedication to time management.

The Hub Cebu has been donating a percentage of its profits to many non-government organizations as the brand gives back to the community.

The Hub Cebu currently supports four non-government organizations: Bayanihan Para Sa Magsasaka (Manila based), Another Meal, Another Day (Cebu based), Para kay Kuya (Manila and Cebu based) and Project Tsuperhero (Cebu based).

Like any other business, success did not happen overnight. Nicole shares that she has experienced days and even weeks without orders but with hardwork and proper time management, she managed to grow her business and her abilities as a young business woman.

As The Hub Cebu celebrates the growth of their brand and their social media presence, Nicole has come up with a brand new collection to highlight sustainability and take innovation a notch higher!

The Hub Cebu now offers biodegradable phone cases that not just protect your gadgets but also the environment.

Using bamboo-based and plant-base biopolymers, the materials are tested safe and free of harmful substances such as lead and caladium.

These phone cases are engineered with high-tensile materials to protect your phone while being 100% compostable with zero-toxin engraved design.

Everything is plastic free with this latest collection without sacrificing the exquisite soft feel, flexibility and grip of the phone.

The Hub Cebu has over 27,000 followers on Instagram and is currently exclusive online, offering nationwide shipping.

To check their products, visit @thehubcebu on Instagram or www.thehubcebu.com.

