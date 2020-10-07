3 more COVID deaths added to Mandaue City’s list

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Deaths related to the coronavirus disease in Mandaue City increased to 143 on Tuesday, October 6, with the addition of three more fatalities of the infection.

Data released by the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) show that the three deaths were recorded on July 26 and Sept. 13 and 26 respectively. But these were already reported on Tuesday.

“Statistics on death is not reported on a daily basis. It is a consolidation of Covid-related or incidental deaths. This is because Covid-related or incidental deaths are officially encoded only upon confirmation, or verification, through the availability of death certificates,” PIO said.

Meanwhile, the city logged five new recoveries and one new case of the infection on Tuesday. This increased to 2, 068 the city recovery count while its active cases are now at 126.

The recoveries come from Barangays Tipolo – 2, Pagsabungan – 1, Paknaan – 1, and Umapad – 1.

It’s new case, on the other hand, is from Barangay Ibabao.