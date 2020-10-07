32 Consolacion town residents test positive for COVID-19

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – At least two percent or a total of 32 of the 1, 617 individuals who participated in the targeted expanded mass testing initiated by the Municipality of Consolacion were found to have the infection.

“With that data alone, we do have a positivity rate of 2%,” the municipal government said.

In an advisory, the municipal government said that most of those who participated in the RT-PCR swab testing were municipal government and barangays workers, teachers, and market vendors.

Four of their barangays – Cansaga, Garing, Jugan, and Pulpogan – had perfect attendance during the testing that was made seven times from September 11 to October 1, 2020.

Municipal officials called for the conduct of expanded mass testing to detect who among its residents have the infection and to prevent this from further spreading.

“Identifying and isolating them will prevent the spread or stop further transmission of the disease. ISOLATION IS THE KEY. Let’s catch them early,” the town’s advisory said.

As of Tuesday, October 6, the municipal government had a total of 24 active cases of the infection while 11 of its 21 barangays are now COVID-free.

“Let us continue with our case finding thru our expanded mass testing to immediately isolate the asymptomatic and presymptomatic individuals.”