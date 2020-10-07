Dover Business Services Cebu Empowering Growth in The Time of Crisis

The COVID-19 health crisis has altered the shared services industry this year. As companies in Cebu transitioned from on-site to remote work, the Dover Business Services (DBS) office in Cebu responded and rebuilt plans to empower its employees to not just work from home (WFH) but ultimately, win from home.

From the time quarantine guidelines were set by the local government unit in Cebu City, DBS prioritized its workforce’s safety and well-being. The leadership team was quick to decide on a WFH set-up and encouraged remote work to safeguard employees without compromising their jobs. “We didn’t think twice to transition to a WFH set-up because our employees are our utmost priority especially at this time. We have assured that they are adequately equipped with the right tools to support their work at home set-up like providing laptops, monitors and internet routers to those who are having problems with internet connections. Likewise, we also had a lot of webinars to help them cope up with the day to day stress and anxieties caused by the COVID-19 situation.” according to the DBS Cebu Site Leader.

Also, since most activities have forced a remote environment, DBS Cebu promoted virtual engagement to give their employees an avenue to destress and interact with their colleagues such as fun games and creative learning sessions. To complement how they prioritized workforce’s welfare, the company tailored its benefits package to fit the needs of today. Their COVID-19 benefits package includes HMO coverage on any COVID-19 related consults and care as well as addendum to the company leave policy which is 14 days COVID-19 leave on top of the sick leave and vacation leave.

DBS Cebu as a company understands that these times are hard for everyone especially to those who have been directly affected by the ill effects of this health crisis. To respond to this concern, they have initiated CSR efforts such as donating to Battle Against Ignorance (BAI) Foundation which aims to provide free rehabilitation services to all people who cannot afford and are suffering in various forms of addiction specifically Substance Use Disorder. DBS Cebu also continues to hire and transition key positions through virtual interviews and screening process. All throughout the quarantine period since March 30, they have a 32% head count increase and are still looking at hiring 20% more additional head count in the next couple of months, across different levels from Analysts, Senior Analysts, Specialists, Team Leads and Managers.

As the health crisis evolves and as we slowly adapt to the better normal, DBS Cebu assisted their staff with their stringent Return to Office (RTO) plans. Gradually and cautiously, the company has put in place RTO guidelines to rebuild their employees’ confidence in working and returning to the office. DBS Cebu’s best RTO practices included the designation of a COVID-19 Response Team, comprehensive risk assessment model, and ongoing pro-active safety recommendations. Likewise, on-site safety protocols are also observed such as accomplishing the automated health declaration forms before office entry, providing PPEs to employees returning to office and strategically designing workstation layouts to be distant and allow for unidirectional movement in aisles and walkways. According to the Site HR Business Partner, DBS Cebu, “We are returning to office carefully by phases so as not to force people who don’t feel safe yet going out of their homes. Moving forward, we aim to keep doing blended engagement activities like virtual sessions and if the time permits, in-person small group activities. This is in addition with our continuous efforts to support our community through our CSR activities as well as our ongoing recruitment events at these crucial times.”

DBS formed in Cebu in April 2017 and continues to be a leading shared services center in the region. The staff of close to 300, aims to expand and attract the best talents as they remain to be Dover strong and resilient despite the adversities.