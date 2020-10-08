Public school teachers in Lapu get P2K cash gift from City Hall

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- More than 3,000 public school teachers in Lapu-Lapu City received cash gifts amounting to P2,000 this Thursday, October 8, in appreciation of the efforts and sacrifices.

“This is a way of our city mayor Ahong Chan of thanking the teachers for the child well done, for their efforts made for the Oponganon learners. And as a way of a special gift for them in relation to the Teachers’ Day celebration,” said Dr. Marcelita Dignos, the assistant schools’ division superintendent.

Dignos said that the cash gift from City Hall was supposed to be scheduled for distribution on Monday, Oct. 5, in time for the celebration of the World Teachers’ Day. But since they were having the first day of public school classes then, the schedule was moved to Thursday.

The distribution of the cash gift will continue until Friday, Oct. 9.

Dignos said that the distribution was made per district to prevent the gathering of a huge crowd and ensure the observance of health and safety protocols.

Aside from teachers, Dignos said that around 100 non-teaching personnel are also scheduled to receive the city’s cash gift.

Dignos expressed hope that the city’s generosity will encourage teachers to perform their jobs well, especially in nurturing young learners.

“Yes, makapasadig (this will surely encourage them.) Just like what I told them in my message earlier that this will give them more energy to add more their deep commitment, effort, and love for our Oponganon learners,” she added. / dcb