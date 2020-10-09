Zero transmission in 41 Cebu City barangays as of Oct. 9

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fewer barangays in Cebu City now have active cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) as the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) revealed on Friday, October 9, 2020, that only 39 out of the 80 barangays currently have active cases while 41 barangays have zero transmission, or no longer have active cases in the past 14 days.

Four of the 41 barangays never recorded any COVID-19 case even at the start of the pandemic. The EOC didn’t mention what brangays these are.

The active cases still hover between 300 to 400 cases per day. The city’s positivity rate is generally at 13.91 percent out of the total 72,307 tested individuals in the past six months and on October 8, 2020, the positivity rate was 1.76 percent for the 736 tested individuals.

The city’s death toll for October 2020 remains zero. Prior to that, the city saw a major decrease in deaths from 370 in June 2020 to 17 in September 2020.

The top mode of infection and transmission is from outside sources, which comprises 83.62 percent of the transmission. Household infection is down to 16.3 percent.

Most of the outside transmission cases were recorded in public markets, comprising 24.72 percent of the total outside transmission. General places comprised 18.96 percent, followed by workplaces at 14.65 percent, and finally supermarkets with 12.93 percent.

The EOC urged the public to be extra vigilant when working, traveling, and shopping as these are the most common areas for transmission.

