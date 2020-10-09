Rains to persist in Cebu on Oct. 9

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Due to the presence of at least two weather systems, cloudy skies with rains will persist over Cebu throughout Friday, October 9, 2020.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said the prevailing habagat (southwest monsoon) and trough of a low-pressure area (LPA) spotted within the vicinity of Coron, Palawan will continue to bring rains in Cebu.

“Our weather forecast for Friday (October 9) shows that Cebu will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and localized thunderstorms. This is due to the presence of habagat and the trough of an LPA spotted within the vicinity of Coron, Palawan,” said Angelica Orongan, weather specialist of Pagasa-Mactan.

In its weather forecast issued at 4 a.m., the national office of Pagasa said the LPA was last spotted 310 kilometers west-northwest of Coron, Palawan.

The weather bureau also said they are not discounting the possibility that the LPA may develop into a tropical depression.

/bmjo

