Tabunok-IT Park route buses now rolling

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisaynons working at the IT Park in Cebu City will no longer have to worry about how to get to their workplaces.

This after buses will now start to ply the Tabunok to IT Park route beginning Friday, October 9, 2020.

Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas posted on his Facebook page this development, saying the new buses that will ply the Tabunok-IT Park route will be medium-sized buses.

“Actually ang dako na bus gyud unta ang padaganon nila but we requested medium buses lang para dili mag huot sa N. Bacalso. Gi usab gyud nila ang seating for the new normal,” said Gullas.

(Actually they wanted to deploy big buses but we requested for medium buses instead to avoid congestion at the Natalio Bacalso Highway. They also changed the seating configuration for the new normal.)

At least 8 buses will be plying the route from Alturas Tabunok in Talisay City (starting point) going to the IT Park in Barangay Lahug and vice versa.

Fare

The Land Transportation and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) approved a fare of P35 for a full trip, although the fare starts at P11 for the first five kilometers for non-air conditioned buses and P13 for air conditioned buses.

Gullas said the city is grateful for the additional public transport as many of the Talisaynons are going back to work in Cebu City.

Still, the mayor said this is not enough and he has sent a request to the LTFRB to allow the traditional jeepneys back on the streets so more workers can have access to public transportation.

“Hopefully, they will add more and even allow more forms of public transpo to do use this route, even the traditional ones. I have instructed CT-TODA to regularly take pictures of the foot traffic in the terminal, if daghan pa naghuwat in between buses, taas bah linya,” said Gullas. (If there are a lot still waiting in between buses or of the line is long.)

He added that pictures of long lines and passengers waiting may eventually convince the LTFRB-7 to either add more buses or allow the jeepneys to return.

/bmjo