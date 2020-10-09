Police pursuing POI in killing of man in Punta Princesa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Personnel of the Labangon Police Station are now pursuing a person of interest (POI) possibly involved in the killing of a man who was just sitting outside his house past 6 p.m. in Sitio Tuburan, Barangay Punta Princesa here on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

The victim was identified by police as Geronimo Banog Tanaid, 40. He sustained a gunshot wound to his head when found by responding police officers and medical personnel.

According to Police Captain Jonathan dela Cerna, commander of the Labangon Police Station, they are conducting a follow-up operation to trace the whereabouts of a person of interest who was said to have had an argument with Tanaid about a month ago.

Dela Cerna said that they are still checking to determine what the argument was about, which is why they are pursuing the POI, who might be able to give some useful information.

Tanaid was sitting outside his house when neighbors suddenly heard a burst of gunshot and later found the victim lying on the ground lifeless.

Some neighbors said that a man approached Tanaid before the incident but since the are was dark, no one was able to recognize or describe the assailant.

