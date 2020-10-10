Minglanilla active cases down to 6

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Local officials in Minglanilla in southern Cebu continue to remind residents not to let their guards down even if the number of active coronavirus disease cases in their town has further decreased to six.

The local government unit (LGU) of Minglanilla, in an advisory posted on Friday evening, October 9, announced that there were only six patients in their town being monitored for COVID-19.

This developed after their Municipal Health Office recorded five new recoveries on Friday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 521.

All patients, including an 85-year-old female from Barangay Pakigne, who recently recovered from their infection were symptomatic. They tested positive of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, last Sept. 26, and 27 respectively.

Minglanilla, a first-class municipality located around 20 kilometers southeast of Cebu City, has already documented a total of 553 confirmed cases as of Oct. 9.

On Friday, the town logged one new case – a 30-year-old asymptomatic female whose test results were released on October 8. The patient was immediately transferred to the town’s designated isolation facility, local officials said.

On the other hand, there were no new COVID-related deaths recorded in the locality last Friday, keeping the count at 26.

Minglanilla is currently placed under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), a status that is expected to continue until October 15. /dcb